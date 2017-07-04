DinDin shows off detective skills art on MBC’s ‘Sherlock’s Room’

In the first episode aired Sunday, DinDin showed his keen sense of observation and deductive reasoning in discovering the culprit behind an imaginary murder case.
“Sherlock’s Room” is a variety show that sets up an imaginary crime scene and has a panel investigate the mystery behind the crime, adding an element of forensic science to the traditional Sherlock Holmes-like deduction.
The panel is made up of DinDin, Lee Teuk of Super Junior, Jimin of AOA and TV personality Cho U-jong. Jung Hyung-don takes on the role of police chief to lead them.
DinDin revealed that he is a fan of US crime investigative dramas and called himself “Din-Conan,” referring to the protagonist of the popular Japanese comic series “Case Closed.”
Although the team failed to find the criminal, DinDin left a lasting impression by picking up on nearly all the big clues and leading his team down the right path.
The 25-year-old rapper has been making his presence felt beyond the stage, gaining popularity through appearances on TV shows.
