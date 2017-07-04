Korea to hold Asian energy cooperation forum this week

Korea will hold a forum this week aimed at stepping up cooperation in the energy sector among Asian countries, the foreign ministry said Tuesday.



The energy cooperation forum will be held in Seoul on Thursday with around 200 experts in the industry, academia and other areas from seven Asian countries, including the Philippines, Vietnam and Indonesia, in attendance.



Three sessions will be held during the forum mostly reviewing industries related to power generation, renewable energy sources and possible chances for more cooperation among Asian countries.



The ministry expected that the forum will help better recognize the importance of Asia in global energy markets and provide opportunities for South Korean companies to make inroads into other Asian countries. (Yonhap)