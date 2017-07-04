Zico releases teaser image for new EP

(Seven Seasons Entertainment)

Rapper Zico of boy band Block B on Tuesday released a teaser image for his new song “Behind the Scenes,” which will be included in his upcoming EP.His agency Seven Seasons Entertainment uploaded the image on its official social media pages Tuesday. The image showed a television with a tongue extended from it, set atop a pile of books.The agency did not elaborate on the meaning of the image, but said that the new song will be about Zico’s personal story and how he always agonizes over wanting to make better music.The new EP will be released on July 12, some 19 months after the artist’s previous release.Zico debuted as a boy band in 2011 with its first single “Freeze.” Its debut mini album “Welcome to the Block” was produced by Zico, who has gained a reputation as a songwriter and producer.(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)