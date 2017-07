(http://ticket.yes24.com)

Girls’ Generation -- one of the longest running K-pop acts in the country -- will release its sixth studio album in August.According to S.M. Entertainment, the group will release the album -- the title of which has not been revealed -- sometime next month.The group will also hold a fan meeting at Olympic Park in Seoul on Aug. 5, which will mark exactly 10 years since its debut on Aug. 5, 2007. During the event, it will perform its biggest hits and hold fan activities looking back at memories from the past 10 years.Tickets will be available online at 8 p.m. on July 11 from Yes24.Girls’ Generation will also make an appearance at “SMTown Live World Tour VI in Seoul” at Sangam World Cup Stadium in Seoul at 6 p.m. Saturday.By Yoon Min-sik (minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)