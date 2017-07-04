LSIS eyes renewable energy generation market

LS Industrial Systems, a South Korean manufacturer of electric and automation equipment, has completed the installation of an energy storage system at its solar power plant in Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province, eyeing a future in renewable energy.



The company has started generating electricity from solar panels and supplying power by connecting a 1 megawatt power conditioning system for energy storage use and a battery with 1 megawatt-hour storage capacity to a 2 megawatt photovoltaic system, it said in a statement Tuesday.





A LS Industrial Systems engineer checks on the power conditioning system that charges, supplies and converts power generated from a solar power system at the company’s Cheongju plant. (LSIS)

(Yonhap)