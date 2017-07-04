Russia hopes Korean president to visit the country in Sept.

Russia has expressed hope that South Korean President Moon Jae-in will visit the country in September to join a forum it plans to hold in Vladivostok, Seoul's foreign ministry said Monday.



Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov made the remark during a phone conversation with his South Korean counterpart Kang Kyung-wha, according to the ministry. This marked the first talks Kang had with Lavrov since her inauguration last month.





Kang Kyung-hwa(left) and Sergey Lavrov(right) Yonhap

"Lavrov congratulated Kang on her inauguration and hoped that both courtiers have more active high-level exchanges," the ministry said."And he expected that the two countries will hold a summit at the Group of 20 meeting to be held in Hamburg this week and hoped that Moon will join the Eastern Economic Forum (to be held in Vladivostok in Sept. 6-7)," it added.Kang emphasized the Moon government's commitment to making practical progress in South Korea-Russia relations and proposed both sides "closely work together" in diverse areas.Kang, in particular, asked for Moscow's cooperation in denuclearizing North Korea and ensuring peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula, saying that global coordination is more important than ever in the face of growing threats from the reclusive state.Lavrov highly praised the South Korean government's push to take a leading and active role against the North by employing all possible means including sanctions and dialogue, while promising to intensify cooperation with Seoul in addressing the nuclear issue.He also invited Kang to visit his country "as soon as possible," hoping to closely work together on issues of mutual concern through diverse meetings going forward, according to the ministry. (Yonhap)