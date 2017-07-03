Souvenirs from President Moon become hot items

USB Drive from Cheong Wa Dae (Photo from Twitter)

Nail Clipper Kit from Cheong Wa Dae (Photo from Twitter)

Souvenirs from the president are being touted as hot items on social media in South Korea.The presidential Blue House handed out the items during President Moon Jae-in’s visit to Washington for a summit with US President Donald Trump last week.Called “Inny Goods” based on Moon’s nickname “Inny,” the items included 16 GB USB drives distributed to journalists who accompanied Moon to the US. Each USB drive features a Taegeuk mark and the president’s name printed in gold.There were also nail clipper kits with an elegant design of birds and flowers. These were given out as presents at a presidential lunch event with Koreans living in the US. Korean netizens described them as perfect gifts that were both practical and charming.After recipients started posting photos of the gifts on social media, these merchandise became trending topics on social media, with some calling for Cheong Wa Dae to formally sell the items.