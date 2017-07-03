BTS wraps up Japan tour

(Big Hit Entertainment)

BTS heated up Japan with its May-July tour that concluded with a concert in Sapporo on Sunday.According to Big Hit Entertainment, the K-pop sensation’s “2017 BTS Live Trilogy Episode III The Wings Tour ~Japan Edition~” was attended by 145,000 fans in Osaka, Hiroshima, Nagoya, Saitama, Fukuoka, and Sapporo. The agency added that the concerts were a complete sellout, including standing-only tickets that were released after all seats were sold.“We’re so happy and thankful to meet our Japanese fans through the tour. Our concerts are not just us showing our performance to you fans, but are created in tandem,” the group said in a press release.In May, the band released the Japanese version of its single “Blood Sweat & Tears.”Later that month, BTS became the first K-pop group to win a prize at the Billboard Music Awards. Last week, Time magazine included BTS in its annual list of 25 most influential people on the internet.(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)