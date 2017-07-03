Moon renews hope for NK participation in Winter Olympics

President Moon Jae-in recieves IOC chief Thomas Bach at Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul on Monday. Yonhap

President Moon Jae-in on Monday renewed his intention to use sports occasions to ease tensions on the Korean Peninsula and engage an increasingly isolated and belligerent North Korea, pinning hopes on the upcoming Winter Olympics to be held in South Korea.“If North Korea participates, it will not only contribute to the Olympic spirit, but also to peace in the region and the world, and to the harmony of mankind,” Moon said during a one-on-one meeting with International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach.Bach, in response, expressed his full support for Moon’s vision and efforts to bring North Korea to the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics Games.Cheong Wa Dae quoted the IOC chief as saying that supporting Moon’s plans was in line with the Olympic spirit.Moon also said that he will request Chinese President Xi Jinping’s help in the matter, calling on the games’ organizing committee and the Gangwon Province government to do their part.Moon first voiced the idea of inviting North Korea to next year’s Winter Games in a speech given at the opening ceremony of the World Taekwondo Federation World Taekwondo Championships on June 24 in Muju, North Jeolla Province.The South Korean president pushed the point further in the meeting with the IOC and Cheong Wa Dae officials, saying that his summit with US President Donald Trump has given Seoul a wider opportunity for sports exchanges with Pyongyang.“(Seoul) has secured support for South Korea taking the lead role in establishing inter-Korean peace, it is now possible to strengthen collaboration in the field of sports,” Moon said.In a joint statement released after the summit Friday, the two countries agreed that Seoul would take a “leading role in fostering an environment for peaceful unification.” The statement also said that Trump supports Moon’s plans to “restart inter-Korean dialogue on issues, including humanitarian affairs.”North Korea, however, has so far remained relatively quiet on the issue. Its IOC member Chang Ung has expressed doubt on suggestions made by Moon.By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)