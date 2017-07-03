GM Korea CEO announces resignation

James Kim, CEO and president of GM Korea, speaks at a forum held in Seoul on June 15th. (Yonhap)

GM Korea CEO James Kim will be stepping down as of Aug. 31 and will serve as the full-time president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Seoul, the company said Monday.The Korean-American CEO is resigning due to personal reasons, the company said. His successor will be named at a later date, it added.“We thank Jim for his contributions to GM Korea over the past two years,” said Stefan Jacoby, GM executive vice president and president of GM International. “He has been a tireless promoter of our company. Jim has driven domestic sales, helped build the equity of our brands, and reached out to our customers in new and innovative ways.”Kim joined GM Korea in June 2015 as chief operating officer and was promoted to CEO in January 2016. He will serve as an adviser to GM Korea, effective Sept. 1, 2017.By Cho Chung-un(christory@heraldcorp.com)