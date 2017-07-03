Red Velvet releases teaser for ‘The Red Summer’

(S.M. Entertainment)

Red Velvet on Monday released a teaser image featuring Seulgi for its upcoming EP “The Red Summer.”The image released by its agency S.M. Entertainment is available at redvelvet.smtown.com and instagram.com/redvelvet. Seulgi is seen posing inside a frame that has the words “Red Velvet Summer Mini Album (EP) ‘The Red Summer’ - July 09, 2017” with the complete track list.The new EP consists of five songs: “Red Flavor,” “You Better Know,” “Zoo,” “Mojito” and “Hear the Sea.”According to S.M. Entertainment, “Red Flavor” is an energetic up-tempo dance number with lyrics about the excitement of love.Prior to the EP’s official online release Sunday, the group will premiere the song at “SMTown Live World Tour VI in Seoul” at Sangam World Cup Stadium in Seoul at 6 p.m. Saturday.Physical copies will hit the shelves Monday.(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)