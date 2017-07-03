Taeyang confirms second global tour as solo artist

(YG Entertainment)

Taeyang will showcase his skills worldwide again, with the lead vocalist of Big Bang on Monday confirming his second global tour as a solo artist.The tour, named “Taeyang 2017 World Tour ‘White Night’,” will kick off Saturday with four concerts across Chiba and Kobe in Japan that are expected to attract some 140,000 fans. The K-pop singer has made impressive progress in the country since his album “Rise+Solar&Hot” peaked at No. 2 on Oricon’s daily album charts.In addition to being a member of popular K-pop act Big Bang, Taeyang has established himself as a solo singer, completing a successful global tour in 2014 and 2015.Named “2015 Taeyang World Tour Rise,” the tour took place in 18 cities across eight countries including Korea, China, Malaysia, Thailand and Taiwan.