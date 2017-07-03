[Photo] VIXX reveals extra images from Nylon cover shoot





















Boyband VIXX on Monday released unused photographs from its photo shoot last month for the fashion magazine Nylon.Its agency Big Hit Entertainment revealed the images featuring members N, Leo, Ken, Ravi, Hongbin and Hyuk through the photos that were not used for the July cover of Nylon.In the interview that was conducted with the photo shoot, the group said the concept it chose for the recently-released “Shangri-La/Paradise on Earth” was their favorite.VIXX, which has been noted for its various onstage concepts ranging from vampires to cyborgs, explored what it called “Oriental fantasy” through traditional Korean outfits and sounds.Marking five years since its debut, VIXX entertained fans with various activities in May. Starting with the EP’s release, it followed up with a concert and an exhibition of VIXX-related materials that cover what the bandmates had gone through over the past five years.Photo credit: Jellyfish Entertainment