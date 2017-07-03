[Photo News] Standard Chartered Korea celebrates 88 years

CELEBRATING 88 YEARS -- Standard Chartered Korea Chief Executive Park Jong-bok (left) and its labor union leader Seo Seong-hak pose at an event celebrating the bank’s 88th anniversary Saturday. Some 13,000 participants, including some 4,000 staff and executives and their families, attended the celebration at the Everland theme park in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province. Standard Chartered Korea.