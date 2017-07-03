11st releases instant reordering button for formula

|Models pose with the Namyang Now Order button from 11st. (SK Planet)
The service, called “Namyang Now Order,” allows repeat customers to order and pay for prechosen baby formula simply by pushing a physical button on a 10-centimeter device.
By using the device, consumers can reorder baby formula without having to log into the 11st site or mobile app each time. Once the brand, quantity and shipping information is entered into the 11st mobile app, the device can be paired to automatically enter the information.
The service currently offers about 20 baby formula products from Namyang including best-sellers Imperial XO and I am Mother. According to SK Planet, the offerings will be expanded to include other Namyang products such as coffee and soy milk.
Namyang Now Order utilizes the Internet of Things server by SK Telecom, a telecommunications company that is affiliated with 11st’s operator SK Planet.
The platform 11st plans to build partnerships with other manufacturers in the future to take advantage of the Now Order service.
