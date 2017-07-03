LG releases lightest LTE tablet PC

The company likened the weight of the newest G Pad IV 8.0 FHD LTE to a can of coke, saying it would provide high convenience for consumers and students.
According to LG, the fourth version of the G Pad has the lightest weight compared to similar-size LTE tablet PCs by Apple and Samsung Electronics. The latest Galaxy Tab S3 weighs 434 grams. Apple’s newest iPad Pro 10.5-inch version is 469 grams.
The 8-inch tablet PC has a 16:10 display ratio, most suitable for watching movies and online educational content, the company said.
The tablet PC has a Q button that enables users to arrange and view frequently used apps by touching the button on the upper right side of the pad, a differentiating point that LG focused on.
“High portability and convenience are the two biggest strengths of the latest LG tablet PC,” said Lee Sang-gyu, senior vice president of LG Electronics.
The tablet PC is available through mobile carrier LG Uplus shops at 352,000 won ($307.2).
By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)