LG releases lightest LTE tablet PC

Published : 2017-07-03 16:58
Updated : 2017-07-03 16:58

LG Electronics said Monday it will release the 290-gram tablet PC G Pad starting Tuesday, the lightest tablet PC among products with similar specifications.

The company likened the weight of the newest G Pad IV 8.0 FHD LTE to a can of coke, saying it would provide high convenience for consumers and students.

According to LG, the fourth version of the G Pad has the lightest weight compared to similar-size LTE tablet PCs by Apple and Samsung Electronics. The latest Galaxy Tab S3 weighs 434 grams. Apple’s newest iPad Pro 10.5-inch version is 469 grams.

The 8-inch tablet PC has a 16:10 display ratio, most suitable for watching movies and online educational content, the company said. 
A model measures the weight of G Pad IV tablet PC. (LG Electronics)

The tablet PC has a Q button that enables users to arrange and view frequently used apps by touching the button on the upper right side of the pad, a differentiating point that LG focused on.

“High portability and convenience are the two biggest strengths of the latest LG tablet PC,” said Lee Sang-gyu, senior vice president of LG Electronics.

The tablet PC is available through mobile carrier LG Uplus shops at 352,000 won ($307.2).  

By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)

