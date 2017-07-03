Cha In-pyo to co-produce, act in upcoming Hollywood flick ‘Heavenquest’

Cha In-pyo (Herald Pop)

Actor Cha In-pyo will venture into Hollywood as both an actor and producer in the upcoming film “Heavenquest: A Pilgrim’s Progress.”The film is co-produced by TKC Pictures, a film production company and management agency established by Cha, and the US-based King Street Pictures.The film, based on John Bunyan’s 1678 novel “The Pilgrim’s Progress,” is an action fantasy flick.At its helm is rookie American director Matt Bilen. The film will begin shooting in Los Angeles and northern California.Cha stars as Elder, the protector of the main character Vangel, who seeks to escape from the southern world dominated by demons and is played by Patrick Thompson.Ricky Kim will star as Prince Elikai Xan of the northern kingdom.Cha has signed a deal with King Street Pictures to star in three films for the next three years.TKC Pictures hopes to “tell entertaining stories with good messages, act as a stepping stone to the American market for Korean actors, and offer more roles and work to actors of Asian descent in the US,” the company said in a statement.(doo@heraldcorp.com)