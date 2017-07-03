‘Qualcomm chief appeals to Moon over Korean anti-trust ruling’

(123rf)

Paul Jacobs, chairman of US chipmaking giant Qualcomm, complained about Korea’s recent anti-trust ruling to President Moon Jae-in during a Korea-US business summit in Washington last week, a local report said Monday.At the Wednesday meeting involving Korean business leaders accompanying Moon and US business leaders, Jacobs said “the Korean Fair Trade Commission’s ruling on Qualcomm was not fair,” Yonhap News said, quoting unidentified Korean business officials who were participants of the meeting.The FTC in December fined Qualcomm 1.03 trillion won ($872.9 million) for unfair business practices in patent licensing and modem chip sales, which the US chipmaker later appealed in a Seoul court.Although Jacobs hoped that the issue between the FTC and Qualcomm could be resolved well, the FTC’s ruling breached the due rights of US firms under the Korea-US Free Trade Agreement, the news report said.Moon did not reply to Jacob’s comments, apparently because US business leaders were taking turns to speak, according to the report.Strongly refuting the FTC’s decision in December, Qualcomm said the FTC “denied procedural safeguards guaranteed to American companies under KORUS, including the right to have complete access to evidence and the right to cross examination at the hearing.”Meanwhile, Qualcomm is also facing anti-trust challenges in the US and Europe for allegedly using its monopoly status to manipulate the market.By Kim Yoon-mi (yoonmi@heraldcorp.com)