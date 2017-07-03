Aeromexico begins direct Seoul-Mexico City flights

“This year, in a way, can be described as an Asian expansion year,” Aeromexico’s Chief Revenue Officer Anko Van der Werff told reporters at the Shilla Seoul the same day.
The airline will use a Boeing 787 Dreamliner on the route, which will fly out of Incheon four times a week.
|Representatives from Korea and Mexico including Mexican ambassador to Korea Bruno Figueroa Fisher (fourth from left) and Aeromexico's Chief Revenue Officer Anko van der Werff (fifth from left) pose at Incheon International Airport Monday to celebrate the first nonstop flight from Seoul to Mexico City. (Aeromexico)
According to air travel intelligence company Official Airline Guide, the annual passenger demand for Korea-Mexico travel grew at an average of 36 percent each year since 2012 to reach 93,000 travelers last year.
Hector Flores, the CEO of Mexico’s tourism organization, said that 28,000 visitors from Korea had come to Mexico in the first five months of 2017.
However, until now there had been no direct flights to Central and South America out of Incheon Airport, forcing passengers to transfer at points such as Los Angeles.
For Aeromexico, Seoul is the third destination in Asia following Shanghai, China and Tokyo, Japan. The airline is part of Skyteam, which also includes Korea’s flagship carrier Korean Air.
By Won Ho-jung (hjwon@heraldcorp.com)