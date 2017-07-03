Korea to host ‘Starcraft: Remastered’ launch event

(Blizzard Korea)

South Korea will host an event to celebrate the global launch of “Starcraft: Remastered” this month, the game’s developer Blizzard Entertainment said Monday.The event will take place at Gwangalli Beach in the coastal city of Busan on July 30, two weeks before the official release of the new game designed as a high-definition remake of the PC strategy game “Starcraft.”Some key highlights of the upcoming event include the first-ever live e-sports match of “Starcraft: Remastered” featuring famed professional Starcraft gamers from the past as well as on-site sales of the new game, slated for release on Aug. 15.From July 30, Korean fans will be able to start playing “Starcraft: Remastered” at local PC bangs -- internet cafes where one can play computer games -- as part of a prelaunch event exclusive to Korea.During this time, the game will offer only the multiplayer mode. The single player and campaign modes will become available after the game’s official release, Blizzard said.“Starcraft: Remastered” is a high definition remake of Blizzard’s “Starcraft,” which had garnered explosive popularity in Korea and abroad in the early 2000s.The new edition will feature 4K ultrahigh-definition graphics and a refreshed soundtrack, while preserving the original gameplay of “Starcraft.” It will include the classic “Starcraft” game as well as the “Brood War” expansion pack.By Sohn Ji-young (jys@heraldcorp.com)