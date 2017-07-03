Two Kaist professors named in Korea S&T Award

Two professors of Korea Advanced Institute of Technology were selected for the 2017 Korea Scientist & Technician Award, announced the Ministry of Science, ICT and Future Planning on Monday.



Lee Sang-yup, chemical and biomolecular engineering professor, and Whang Kyu-young, computer science professor at Kaist, were the award winners this year, for achievements on their areas of research.



Lee was recognized for first establishing systems metabolic engineering of microorganisms and developing a handful of core technologies in the area, the ministry said.



One of the technologies is used to produce gasoline and butane using microorganisms.



Lee’s systems metabolic engineering technologies were named among the world’s top 10 promising technologies by the World Economic Forum in 2016.



Whang was named in recognition for innovative theories in the field of database systems and proposals of new research directions, the ministry said. The professor developed various statistical and database management methods, contributing to growth of the country’s software industry.



A total of 38 scientists and engineers have received the annual awards since 2003.



By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)