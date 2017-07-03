Gangnam-gu shutters 27 facilities for prostitution

Taekwang Power gets nod for $2.3b power plant project in Vietnam

Published : 2017-07-03 13:31
Updated : 2017-07-03 13:31

Seoul’s Gangnam-gu Office said Monday that it had shuttered 27 businesses in the district for involvement in the sex trade. 

The office has cracked down on prostitution since 2013, shutting down 187 sites so far.

(Yonhap)
Among the 27 newly shuttered facilities, 23 were located in a residential area, while the other four were operated near schools.

The Korean government designates areas surrounding schools as “educational protection zones” and restricts the operation of adult-centered businesses such as karaoke bars, based on fears that they can have a harmful impact on students.

According to a report published by the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family in May, about half of 1,050 Korean male respondents answered that they had purchased sex, which is illegal here.

By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)

