Police detain suspects of ‘golf club’ murder

(Yonhap)

Police detained two people Monday as suspects for last month’s Changwon golf club murder.Shim Cheon-woo, 31, and his girlfriend Kang Jung-im, 37, were arrested around 10 a.m. at a motel in Seoul, after being on the run for nine days.The two suspects from Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province, had been wanted by police in connection with the kidnap and murder of a 47-year-old woman at a golf club in the city.The arrest came as the owner of a motel where the couple was staying, became suspicious and called the police.Their accomplice, who is Shim’s cousin, was arrested Tuesday.The trio strangled the victim to death and used her credit card to withdraw 4.7 million won ($4,100) on June 24.By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)