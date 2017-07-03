[URGENT] Eleven bodies retrieved so far from German bus wreck: minister

The Korea Herald > World > World News

[Graphic News] Asia’s leading milk exporters

kh close

 

Published : 2017-07-03 17:47
Updated : 2017-07-03 17:47





India is the world’s largest milk producer, with 18 percent of global production, followed by the US and China. But when it comes to milk exports, Thailand is the largest milk exporter in Asia.

Thailand is also the largest producer and exporter of dairy products in ASEAN.

Thailand alone sold $33.1 million worth of milk, according to United States Department of Agriculture and The World Factbook of CIA.

The global sales from all milk exporting countries totaled $7.2 billion, out of which Asia sold $496.2 million worth of milk during 2015. Overall, the value of milk exports fell by an average 18.1 percent for all exporting countries since 2011, when milk shipments were valued at $8.8 billion.



영어뉴스를 통한 ListeningㆍReading 실력 향상 단기 학습 프로그램 [NEST]