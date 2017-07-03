[Graphic News] Asia’s leading milk exporters

India is the world’s largest milk producer, with 18 percent of global production, followed by the US and China. But when it comes to milk exports, Thailand is the largest milk exporter in Asia.Thailand is also the largest producer and exporter of dairy products in ASEAN.Thailand alone sold $33.1 million worth of milk, according to United States Department of Agriculture and The World Factbook of CIA.The global sales from all milk exporting countries totaled $7.2 billion, out of which Asia sold $496.2 million worth of milk during 2015. Overall, the value of milk exports fell by an average 18.1 percent for all exporting countries since 2011, when milk shipments were valued at $8.8 billion.