Twice's Japanese debut album tops Oricon chart

K-pop girl group TWICE's Japanese debut album has topped the country's key music sales chart, according to its agency Monday.



"#TWICE," released last Thursday in Japan, rose to No. 1 on Oricon's daily album sales chart as of Sunday, JYP Entertainment said. The record has sold over 115,000 copies in just five days.





(JYP Entertainment)

On the day, TWICE held a debut showcase in front of a 15,000-large crowd at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium.The album, which has TWICE's past hit songs, both in Japanese and Korean, topped nine Apple iTunes charts, including in Japan, Indonesia, Macau and Malaysia, upon its release last week.The nine-member girl group, which has two Japanese members, has stormed the K-pop scene since its debut about 1 1/2 years ago.Starting with its debut song "Ooh-Ahh," TWICE has had five consecutive No. 1 tracks -- "Cheer Up," "TT," "Knock Knock" and its most recent hit track "Signal" -- at home. (Yonhap)