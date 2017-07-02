LG CNS partners with Amazon on cloud

LG CNS said Sunday it will partner with Amazon Web Services to expand its cloud business.



The company said it formed a strategic partnership with the world’s largest cloud platform business in order to collaborate on the Korean company’s expansion of cloud services.



AWS will help the IT solution provider design, establish and operate new cloud services for local corporate entities.



The LG affiliate will, in particular, utilize AWS’ natural language processing service Amazon Lex and deep learning-based image analyzing solution Amazon Rekognition in order to develop new technologies and related businesses, the company said.



“Collaboration with AWS will give us an opportunity to speed up digital transformation using artificial intelligence and big data,” said Won Deok-ju, a senior executive at LG CNS.



By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)