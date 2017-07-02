Samsung poised to beat Intel for 1st time in 24 years

Japan’s Nomura Securities said in a recent report that Samsung is expected to post $15.1 billion of second-quarter sales for its chipmaking business, exceeding US-based Intel’s estimated $14.4 billion of sales.
If the forecast is accurate, the South Korean chipmaker would become an outright leader of the global semiconductor market for the first time in 24 years since 1993.
|An employee works at a memory chip production line of Samsung Electronics in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province. (Samsung Electronics)
Although Samsung has been leading the memory chip market, it has remained behind Intel in the global central processing unit market, as the Korean company has focused more on manufacturing DRAM and NAND flash chips.
“As demand for DRAM chips and solid state drives is rising, market prices shot up,” the Nomura report said. “The memory chip market growth outstripped that of CPU market.”
The Japanese stock brokerage also forecast Samsung’s annual sales would reach $63.6 billion, larger than Intel’s $60.5 billion, if current chip prices continue to rise or hold.
Market researcher IC Insights also announced in May that Samsung could beat Intel in combined sales of all semiconductors, calling it a “milestone” in the global chipmaking industry.
According to the researcher, DRAM prices jumped 45 percent in the first quarter of this year from a year earlier, while NAND flash prices soared 40 percent.
“After nearly a quarter of a century, the semiconductor industry could see a new No. 1 supplier in 2Q17,” an IC Insights report said. “If memory market prices continue to hold or increase through 2Q17 and the balance of this year, Samsung could charge into the top spot and displace Intel, which has held the No. 1 ranking since 1993.”
By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)