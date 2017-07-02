Hyosung showcases spandex products in India

South Korean material supplier Hyosung said Sunday the company participated in Textiles India 2017, showcasing a full lineup of its products at the first international textile tradeshow held in India.



Hyosung joined the event at the request of Rashmi Verma, vice minister of India’s Ministry of Textiles, the company said. The Korean firm introduced Creora, the worlds’ No. 1 spandex brand, which includes products dubbed “Fit²” for denim, “Fresh” that eliminates odors and “Color+” that improves the representation of colors in textiles.



Hyosung opened its office in New Delhi in 2007 and turned it into a regional subsidiary in 2011, eyeing growth of the textiles market in the country.



By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)