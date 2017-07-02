Samsung SDI CEO stresses technical prowess for 4th industrial revolution

Caption: Samsung SDI CEO Jun Young-hyun (middle) and employees paint on a wall at a local elementary school in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, on Friday. (Samsung SDI)

Samsung SDI will enhance technological developments for next-generation materials in preparations for the upcoming “fourth industrial revolution” moves, the company chief said on Friday.Samsung SDI CEO Jun Young-hyun emphasized developments of “incomparable” technologies that will lead the global battery market at a ceremony held to mark the company’s 47th anniversary.“We will enhance our technologies that will be second to none,” Jun said.The CEO announced development of next-generation materials, building a platform for products, securing safety and quality and seeking innovation in its manufacturing system as four major tasks.After the ceremony, 40 executives and employees of Samsung SDI including Jun held a wall-painting activity at a local elementary school in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, and donated umbrellas to children.The major battery supplier for Samsung Electronics is trying to make a turnaround this year after suffering a 926 billion won ($831 million) operating loss last year largely due to the Galaxy Note 7 explosion fallout and slow market demand.Market analysts forecast an operating profit of around 22 billion for Samsung SDI in the second quarter, citing increased battery supply for Samsung’s Galaxy S8 smartphones.By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)