Follow Moon in Washington via live updates

As of Friday, the uploaded posts on Facebook and Twitter included “from-the-scene” details on his official schedule ranging from Moon’s visit to a Korean War memorial and a warm arrival at the Blair House, the VIP guesthouse near the White House.
The accounts also shared US responses to the visit by sharing US Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell’s video showing Moon entering the US Capitol building on Thursday, which he shared via Twitter. A repost of a live broadcast on the US Marine Corps Facebook page featuring Moon paying his respects at a Korean War memorial official is also available.
It also answers questions and strikes up conversations with its followers online. Its witty responses have been drawing positive feedback from users.
“I can’t let go of my phone because I’m waiting for more news of President Moon,” said one user on Twitter.
“Make sure you have enough battery,” responded the account.
On Friday, high-definition photos of Moon attending a state dinner hosted by US President Donald Trump was uploaded on the Twitter account.
“How did @POTUS greet President Moon and what did they talk about?” read the comment below.
A few messages below, a link to US House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Rep. Ed Royce’s Instagram post with a photo of the congressman and President Moon at the Capitol building was also reposted.
“Had a great conversation today with President Moon Jae-in of the Republic of Korea,” Royce wrote on comment.
“South Korea is America’s greatest friend in the Asia Pacific region, which is why I remain committed to further strengthening our strategic partnership -- particularly in light of urgent threats from the North Korean regime. Together, we can promote the democratic values that lead to peace, stability, and prosperity.”
In an interview with a local media outlet, a Chong Wa Dae official revealed that the account is managed by a member of the presidential press office who is currently accompanying Moon on the trip.
“We are trying to provide an insight into President Moon’s efforts based on his belief of communication with citizens,” a Chong Wa Dae official said.
“The citizens’ encouragement through social media is a big strength (for President Moon).”
By Jung Min-kyung (mkjung@heraldcorp.com)