Korean Kim So-hee takes bronze at taekwondo worlds

MUJU -- South Korean taekwondo practitioner Kim So-hee grabbed a bronze medal in the women's under-62kg on the final day of the world championships Friday.



Kim withdrew from her semifinals match against Ruth Gbagbi of Côte d'Ivoire with a knee injury at the World Taekwondo Federation World Taekwondo Championships in Muju, some 240 kilometers south of Seoul. Trailing 5-0 only 37 seconds into the match at T1 Arena, Kim twisted her right knee as she fell down trying to fend off Gbagbi's attack.





Kim So-hee of South Korea (L) fights Ruth Gbagbi of Cote d'Ivoire in the semifinals of the women's under-62kg at the World Taekwondo Federation World Taekwondo Championships at T1 Arena in Muju, North Jeolla Province, on June 30, 2017. (Yonhap)

With no bronze medal contests here, two losers of the semifinals each get a bronze medal.



This was South Korea's tournament-leading ninth medal at the competition, which will wrap up later Friday. The host has won four gold, one silver and four bronze medals.



Later in the day, Lee Ah-reum will go for gold in the women's under-57kg. (Yonhap)