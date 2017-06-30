New gas emission regulation to affect local carmakers

A new regulation suggested by the Ministry of Environment to more strictly measure emissions of diesel vehicles is expected to affect local carmakers, industry experts said Friday.



In legislation pitched by the ministry, Korea would adopt the Worldwide harmonized Light vehicles Test Procedure methods to test all diesel vehicles, from compact cars to trucks.



The New European Driving Cycle method is currently used in Korea to measure emissions.



WLTP imposes longer driving distances, greater times, faster speeds and more to test diesel vehicles.



The stricter levels of the WLTP are said to be equivalent to standards put together by the European Commission, known as Real Driving Emissions.



“It takes an average two to three years to alter models to meet new standards. The US has decided not to adopt the WLTP, while the EU has not yet introduced the measure,” an official of a local automaker told The Korea Herald.



WLTP will go into effect in September for newly developed vehicles here, while older models have been given an additional year to prepare for the change.



The regulation is expected to affect models such as SsangYong Motor’s Korando C SUV and Renault Samsung Motors’ QM6, for which there is said to be difficulty in applying a new selective catalytic reduction system that reduces oxides of nitrogen emissions in the exhaust stream.



The system is made by global auto parts supplier Bosch and Delphi Automotive, and a different system is installed in every model.



“Although hurdles lie ahead, SsangYong Motor will do our best to comply with new government standards,” said the company spokesperson.



Echoing concerns expressed by carmakers, Kim Pil-soo, a professor of automotive engineering at Daelim University, said, “Europe has been moving to adopt stricter test standards following the diesel emission scandal. The Korean government needs to give carmakers sufficient time to adjust to new standards, a year is not enough.”



