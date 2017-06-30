Halo unveils teaser video, thanks fans

(HNS HQ)

Boyband Halo released a teaser video for a song from its soon-to-be-released EP “Here I Am.”The 30-second clip, cut out from a music video, was released via official channel of the six-member band. The video offered a glimpse of the melody and the choreography for the new song.Prior to the video‘s release, Halo on Wednesday communicated with its fans via live broadcast on Naver V application. The members entertained the fans through games while thanking them for always being there for them.The EP will be released next Thursday at noon.Halo debuted in 2014 with the single “Fever.”