Buttermilk Biscuit Co. brings Southern-style eats to Seoul

The Korea Herald > Entertainment > Music

Zico to release EP next month

kh close

 

Published : 2017-06-30 16:39
Updated : 2017-06-30 16:54

Rapper Zico of boyband Block B will release a new EP next month, officials said Friday.

His agency Seven Seasons Entertainment told local media that the album will be unveiled mid-July, and the rapper is currently putting the finishing touches on it.

Zico (Yonhap)

It marks the first time in about 19 months that the artist will be releasing an EP. He has released a single earlier in the year.

Zico is not only a rapper and leader of Block B, but is also known as a songwriter and a producer. He is currently appearing at Mnet‘s hip-hop audition program “Show Me The Money 6.”

Zico debuted as a member of the boyband in 2011 with its first promotional single “Freeze.” Its debut mini-album “Welcome to the Block” was produced by Zico.

(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)

영어뉴스를 통한 ListeningㆍReading 실력 향상 단기 학습 프로그램 [NEST]