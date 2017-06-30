Zico to release EP next month

Zico (Yonhap)

Rapper Zico of boyband Block B will release a new EP next month, officials said Friday.His agency Seven Seasons Entertainment told local media that the album will be unveiled mid-July, and the rapper is currently putting the finishing touches on it.It marks the first time in about 19 months that the artist will be releasing an EP. He has released a single earlier in the year.Zico is not only a rapper and leader of Block B, but is also known as a songwriter and a producer. He is currently appearing at Mnet‘s hip-hop audition program “Show Me The Money 6.”Zico debuted as a member of the boyband in 2011 with its first promotional single “Freeze.” Its debut mini-album “Welcome to the Block” was produced by Zico.