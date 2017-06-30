Twice uses Tokyo Tower to promote Japanese album

South Korean idol group Twice launched a promotion campaign for its debut record in Japan making use of the landmark Tokyo Tower, according to its agency Friday.

On Thursday, "TT," the title of one of TWICE's hit songs, was displayed in bright pink lighting on the Japanese tourist destination, JYP Entertainment said. It was put on display for five hours from 7 p.m.

Tokyo Tower was scheduled to carry out the lighting on Friday evening as well.

(JYP Entertainment)

"The title "TT" coincides with the initials of the Tokyo Tower.

We were able to reach an agreement so as to create a joint 'boom up,'" the company explained.

"We're grateful for receiving such meaningful and huge gift. We will work hard to become a shining TWICE just like the brimming Tokyo Tower," members said.

(JYP Entertainment)

On Thursday, TWICE's inaugural Japanese album rose to No. 2 on Oricon's daily album sales chart after Japanese idol group Kanjani8.

The nine-member international girl group, which has two Japanese members, plans to hold a debut showcase on Sunday at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium. (Yonhap)