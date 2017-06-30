Red Velvet to return with ‘Red Summer’

The five-song album will be released July 9 online, and will show off the group’s vivacious charm and energy, according to the S.M. Entertainment. The physical copies will hit the market the next day.
|The teaser image of Red Velvet (S.M. Entertainment)
On Friday, the agency unveiled the teaser image for the new EP with member Irene making an appearance. The image, which can be seen at redvelvet.smtown.com, was accompanied by a complete track list for the EP.
S.M. Entertainment said it plans to release teaser images consisting of other members soon.
The five-member group debuted in 2014 with its single “Happiness,” and has had several hits including “Dumb Dumb,” “Russian Roulette” and “Rookie.” Its February-released EP “Rookie” topped local and international charts, including iTunes album chart in eight countries.
By Yoon Min-sik (minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)