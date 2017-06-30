Guitar legend Richie Kotzen to perform in Korea

(AIM)

US musician Richie Kotzen will visit Korea to perform in Seoul in August, local promoters said Friday.According to AIM, the artist will hold a concert at 7:00 p.m., Aug. 19 at MUV Hall in Mapo-gu, western Seoul. It is part of Kotzen’s ongoing global tour that will cover 22 countries including Japan, Britain, Germany and Spain.The tour was to commemorate the release of his recent album “Salting Earth.”Since recording his first solo album “Richie Kotzen” in 1989, the guitarist has had a prolific career, being associated in acts like Poison and The Winery Dogs. Particularly in Korea, he is most famous for his run with Mr. Big, which he joined as a replacement for guitarist Paul Gilbert.He has also worked with other rock legends including bassist Billy Sheehan and drummer Mike Portnoy, well-known for being a founding member of progressive rock band Dream Theater.The tickets for the concert will be available for purchase online at 12:00 p.m. Monday, for 99,000 won.For more information call 02-3141-9226.By Yoon Min-sik (minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)