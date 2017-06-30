Bitnine revisualizes database industry through AgensGraph

(Photo courtesy of Bitnine)

(Photo courtesy of Bitnine)

Bitnine has revisualized the database industry with its hybrid database solution AgensGraph, maximizing the advantages of relational and graph databases, the company said this week.South Korea’s only graph database research company, Bitnine said it attended the graph database specialized conference “Graph Day SF 2017,” hosted by Global Data Geeks, held at Mission Bay Center in San Francisco, US, on June 17 to promote its new service AgensGraph.At the event, Bitnine’s senior research engineer Yang Jun-seok introduced AgensGraph’s key differentiator and its outstanding performance based on the Linked Data Benchmark Council standards, saying the service’s query performance is approximately 50 times faster on average than its competitors.AgensGraph is a hybrid database that can store and manage various types of data including relational, documental and graphic data in one system. It also simplifies the steps required for data integration and extract, transform, load tasks to increase business efficiency, the company said.The company is to release AgensBrowser, a graph data visualization tool, in the second half of this year amid the industry’s high expectation.Bitnine is a company specializing in graph database and services providing big data and is optimized in the data process method in Internet of Things.(hjbandi9@heraldcorp.com)