Trump tweets about “a new trade deal” between US, Korea

Published : 2017-06-30 13:27
Updated : 2017-06-30 13:27

WASHINGTON/SEOUL -- US President Donald Trump said on Twitter he talked about a new trade deal with his visiting South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in, calling their first dialogue a “very good” one.

“Just finished a very good meeting with the President of South Korea. Many subjects discussed including North Korea and new trade deal!” read his tweet posted shortly after he hosted a dinner for President Moon at the White House in Washington. 

(Screen captured from Twitter)

The two are scheduled to hold a summit meeting Friday, which will near midnight in Korea.

Asked to clarify whether the “new deal” could mean a renegotiation of the Korea-US Free Trade Agreement, Cheong Wa Dae officials accompanying Moon in Washington offered only a vague response.

“A lot of issues were discussed. There were talks on trade agreements, though we cannot release the specifics yet,” the official said.

By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com) and Jung Min-kyung (mkjung@heraldcorp.com)

