Trump tweets about “a new trade deal” between US, Korea

“Just finished a very good meeting with the President of South Korea. Many subjects discussed including North Korea and new trade deal!” read his tweet posted shortly after he hosted a dinner for President Moon at the White House in Washington.
|(Screen captured from Twitter)
The two are scheduled to hold a summit meeting Friday, which will near midnight in Korea.
Asked to clarify whether the “new deal” could mean a renegotiation of the Korea-US Free Trade Agreement, Cheong Wa Dae officials accompanying Moon in Washington offered only a vague response.
“A lot of issues were discussed. There were talks on trade agreements, though we cannot release the specifics yet,” the official said.
By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com) and Jung Min-kyung (mkjung@heraldcorp.com)