Trump tweets about “a new trade deal” between US, Korea

(Screen captured from Twitter)

WASHINGTON/SEOUL -- US President Donald Trump said on Twitter he talked about a new trade deal with his visiting South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in, calling their first dialogue a “very good” one.“Just finished a very good meeting with the President of South Korea. Many subjects discussed including North Korea and new trade deal!” read his tweet posted shortly after he hosted a dinner for President Moon at the White House in Washington.The two are scheduled to hold a summit meeting Friday, which will near midnight in Korea.Asked to clarify whether the “new deal” could mean a renegotiation of the Korea-US Free Trade Agreement, Cheong Wa Dae officials accompanying Moon in Washington offered only a vague response.“A lot of issues were discussed. There were talks on trade agreements, though we cannot release the specifics yet,” the official said.By Choi He-suk ( cheesuk@heraldcorp.com ) and Jung Min-kyung ( mkjung@heraldcorp.com