‘2017 Gracias Concert‘ to be held in Haeundae, Busan

A concert of various genres, ranging from classical music, opera and musicals, will be hosted at Haeundae beach in Busan this weekendThe ’2017 World Culture Camp Opening Ceremony and Gracias Concert‘ will take place at a special stage set on Korea’s southern coastal beach on Saturday and Sunday at 7:00 p.m.This concert, hosted by the International Youth Fellowship and Kookje Daily News and supported by Busan Metropolitan City, will carry out performances free of charge over the two days.It will hold top-class musicians including former first-chair flutist of London Symphony Orchestra, Paul Edmund Davis; first prize winner of International Cello Competition in Markneukirchen, Germany, Cellist Alexei Massarsky; first prize winner of Rachmaninoff International Piano Competition, Pianist Mikhail Benediktov; first prize winner of Jascha Heifetz International Violin Competition, Violinist Chingiz Osmanov.The Gracias Choir, who received grand prizes at top international choral competitions such the International Chamber Choir Competition Marktoberdorf in Germany, will be presenting various music performances that cross genres. Gracias Choir‘s Chief Conductor and Meritorious Artist of Russia, Boris Abalyan will be conducting.In addition, the prize-winning performances from the sixth World Cultural Dance Festival held on June 29th at Chonbuk National University Cultural Center in Jeonju will also be performed on stage to present a colorful cultural performance of different countries.“Many Busan citizens supported the Gracias Choir Special Concert that has been held every year with the opening ceremony of the World Culture Camp which is hosted by the International Youth Fellowship and we want to show our gratitude this year by preparing a concert inviting many more diverse and talented musicians,” said an official of the International Youth Fellowship. “As much as it’s a free show, I hope families and lovers can simply enjoy the midsummer night‘s music.”The ’2017 World Culture Camp Opening Ceremony and Gracias Choir Special Concert‘ will be held twice; at 7:00 p.m. Saturday as an eve celebration and at 7:00 p.m. Sunday as a special concert, both free of charge.For inquiries, call 1588-2346.(khnews@heraldcorp.com)