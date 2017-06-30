Korea, Japan discuss cooperation on environmental issues

Officials from South Korea and Japan have discussed bilateral collaboration on environmental issues, the foreign ministry here said Friday.



In the 19th meeting of the countries' joint environmental cooperation committee held a day earlier in Ibaraki Prefecture, Japan, the two sides discussed cooperation in removing maritime trash and protecting migratory birds, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.





Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Yonhap)

Also on the agenda was regional and multilateral cooperation to tackle air pollution and climate change.They agreed to work toward the successful execution of 10 joint environmental cooperative projects they are currently leading. South Korea suggested a performance review report to mark the 20th anniversary of the committee's launch next year, according to the ministry. (Yonhap)