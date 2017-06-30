Oh Hye-ri takes silver at taekwondo world championships

South Korean Oh Hye-ri grabbed a silver medal at the taekwondo world championships on Thursday.



Oh lost to Milica Mandic of Serbia 17-13 in the final of the women's under-73kg at the World Taekwondo Federation World Taekwondo Championships at Taekwondowon's T1 Arena in Muju, some 240 kilometers south of Seoul.



Oh won the world title in the same division two years ago in Chelyabinsk, Russia.



South Korea now has tournament-best eight medals -- four gold, one silver and three bronze medals.





South Korean taekwondo practitioner Oh Hye-ri. (Yonhap)

Oh, ranked 12th, struggled early on against the second-ranked Mandic, trailing 4-3 after the first of the three two-minute rounds.The South Korean fought back in the second round, picking up six points to take a 9-7 lead.Mandic dominated Oh in the final frame, landing a pair of three-point kicks to Oh's head and outscoring the South Korean 10-4 in the final round. (Yonhap)