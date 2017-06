(Yonhap)

WASHINGTON – Leaders of South Korea, Japan and the US will hold a trilateral meeting on July 6 on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany.US national security advisor Herbert McMaster revealed on Thursday that South Korean President Moon Jae-in, US President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will meet in Germany.According to South Korea‘s presidential office, the meeting will take place over dinner hosted by the White House, and three leaders are expected to discuss a range of issues including ways to cooperate in deal with North Korea’s nuclear program.By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)