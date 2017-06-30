Moon meets with US Congress leaders

WASHTINGTON – President Moon Jae-in met with leaders of the US Congress Thursday morning, ahead of the official welcome dinner hosted by President Donald Trump.
Moon began his second day in the US by meeting figures from the House of Representatives including Speaker Paul Ryan, and Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi at 10 a.m. At 11 a.m., Moon was received by a group of senators including Sens. Mitch McConnell and Charles Schumer, respectively the Senate majority leader and minority leader.
At the meetings, Moon discussed a range of key issues concerning South Korea and the US, including that of North Korea’s nuclear program, and the Korea-US Free Trade Agreement.
According to Cheong Wa Dae, Moon thanked the US Congress leaders for their support for the Korea-US alliance, which forms the basis of the two nations’ efforts to bring Pyongyang to heel.
Moon also highlighted the evolving nature of the alliance, saying that he firmly believes in a greater future for the alliance.
