[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

Jang Tae-young (Kim Soo-hyun) is a ruthless casino owner and gangster boss with a ferocious temper, who suffers from a dual personality disorder. He seeks the services of a psychoanalyst (Lee Sung-min), who hypnotizes Jang and delves into his deep subconscious to “murder” the second self. In a whirlwind of neon lights, debauchery-filled drug hazes, gang wars and a mysterious doppelganger who keeps chasing him, Jang comes face to face with the unsettling truth behind his real self.Park Yeol (Lee Je-hoon) is a belligerent anarchist and independence activist from Joseon living in Japan, delivering newspapers to scrape a living for himself. The founder of various anarchist groups, he gains a reputation as “the most unruly person” from Joseon and willingly, ironically calls himself “a dog.” A Japanese woman named Fumiko Kaneko (Choi Hee-seo) visits him one day and declares that she, too, is an anarchist protesting against the Japanese Empire. A tempestuous partnership ensues.Two worlds collide as humans go to war with the robot Transformers. Optimus Prime, the leader of the transforming species of synthetic intelligence, no longer sides with humans. To re-establish Cybertron, the home of the Transformers, on Earth, Optimus Prime embarks on a search for ancient relics on earth, which results in an inescapable conflict with the human race. The key to saving the future of mankind lies buried in the hidden history of the Earth.Joon-young (Kim Myung-min) is a world-famous doctor who volunteers to work in developing nations. His busy schedule forces him to neglect his 12-year-old daughter Eun-jung (Jo Eun-hyung), who becomes angry and refuses to answer his calls. It is Eun-jung’s birthday the day Joon-young returns to Seoul after treating patients abroad. After a frenzied press conference at the airport, he rushes over to celebrate his daughter’s birthday when he discovers a terrible accident has taken place, over and over again.