Multiple human remains unearthed at construction site

(Yonhap)

(Yonhap)

(Yonhap)

Six human skeletons were found at a construction site for a parking lot in Sokcho, Gangwon Province, Thursday.Five skeletons were unearthed 1.6 meters beneath a gingko tree aged around 50 years old, while another was found a meter away from the tree.Sokcho Police said the remains might belong to those who died during the Korean War, as the skeletons appear to have been buried some 50 to 60 years ago.Characteristics of the skeletons also suggested that some of the deceased were in their 20s, the age range of active soldiers at the time. However, there were no signs of battle wounds or bullets.Some 20 agents of the Defense Ministry will continue to search for any belongings that can help identify the human remains.By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)