Dodgers' Ryu Hyun-jin serves up another homer in no-decision

Ryu Hyun-jin of the Los Angeles Dodgers has once again come undone by a home run, taking his second straight no-decision in an otherwise solid outing.



Ryu allowed two earned runs in 5 2/3 innings on seven hits, including a homer, against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Wednesday (local time).



Ryu left the game in the sixth with the Dodgers trailing 2-0, but they scored a run each in the eighth and the ninth to bail out Ryu.



The Dodgers lost the game 3-2 in the bottom of the ninth on an error by catcher Yasmani Grandal.



The South Korean left-hander stayed at 3-6. His ERA improved slightly from 4.30 to 4.21. Ryu struck out eight and walked one.





Ryu Hyun-jin of the Los Angeles Dodgers throws a pitch against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on June 28, 2017. (AP-Yonhap)

It all came apart in the bottom of the sixth. The left-hander had been cruising along, limiting the Angels to three hits in a scoreless game.Kole Calhoun led off that inning with a ground-rule double. Ryu retired the next two batters, but one out away from escaping the inning unscathed, Ryu served up a two-run home run to Andrelton Simmons, who jumped on a first-pitch curve that hung high in the zone.Ryu then gave up consecutive singles to Martin Maldonado and Jefry Marte, and that spelled the end of his day.Ryu has now allowed 15 home runs in 72 2/3 innings this season. It matches Ryu's career-high, set in his rookie season in 2013 when he tossed 192 innings.Ryu was hit in his left foot by a comebacker in the fourth, but shook it off to stay in the game.The Dodgers got a run back in the top of the eighth on Trayce Thompson's solo home run, and Grandal hit a game-tying solo shot off Cam Bedrosian with two outs in the top of the ninth.But Grandal went from a hero to a goat in just a few minutes. With Ben Revere at second after an error and a wild pitch, Pedro Baez struck out Cameron Maybin swinging. The ball got past Grandal, and the Dodgers' catcher made a wild throw to first trying to complete the strikeout, allowing Revere to score the winning run.After barely avoiding taking the loss, Ryu's grip on a spot in the Dodgers' crowded rotation became more tenuous. With no shortage of arms, manager Dave Roberts has juggled his rotation and has sent usual starters like Ryu and Kenta Maeda to the bullpen at times. (Yonhap)