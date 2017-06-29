Eumseong County to set up support center for foreign residents

Eumseong County in North Chungcheong Province will establish a center for foreign residents.



Joongdo Ilbo reported Thursday that the county will receive 1 billion won ($877,000) worth of funding to set up a foreigner support center.



As a growing number of companies in Eumseong County are experiencing labor shortages, more foreign workers have been moving into the area. The proportion of foreign residents in the county’s population has risen to stand at 11.3 percent.



“The support center will offer programs to bring foreign residents closer to the locals, help them feel a sense of belonging and hold joint pastime activities for them,” Eumseong County Mayor Lee Pil-yong, said.



