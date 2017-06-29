Hyundai Rotem seals W120.7b deal with government

Hyundai Rotem, South Korea’s leading rolling stock and defense unit of Hyundai Motor Group, inked a 120.7 billion won ($105.86 million) deal with the government to repair old tanks, the company said Thursday.



The defense product maker and the Defense Acquisition Program Administration, or DAPA, agreed to repair and upgrade aged K1 and K1A1 tanks, most commonly used in the Korean army, for a year until June 29, 2018.



The K1A1 tank made by Hyundai Rotem, South Korea’s leading rolling stock and defense company (Yonhap)