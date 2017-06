(Mystic Entertainment)

Han Chae-ah proved that she can look nonchalant and fashionable at the same time with her recently-released photos, in which she is clad in rash guards. The actress looks to be enjoying the photo shoot, which took place in the resort province of Phuket.In the shots released Thursday, Han holds poses in different sportswear. She looks off into the distance in the forest, on a surf board and on a tree, with the beautiful scenery in the background.The actress,35, is best known for playing detective in 2012 OCN drama “Hero” and a Japanese collaborator in KBS2‘s “Bridal Mask.” She has most recently appeared in 2017 tvN Drama “Introverted Boss.”